After AP report, Iran’s nuclear chief says Tehran to cooperate with inspectors on ‘new activities’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of Iran’s nuclear program is insisting that his nation will cooperate with international inspectors on any “new activities” regarding its nuclear sector. Wednesday’s comments by Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran follow a report this week by The Associated Press outlining how the under-construction tunnel system deep under a mountain near Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility are likely beyond the range of a last-ditch U.S. weapon designed to destroy such sites. That’s sparked wider conversation across the Middle East about the construction. Israel’s national security adviser saying Tuesday the site would not be immune from attack even if its depth put it out of range of American airstrikes.

