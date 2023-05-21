State TV says armed group kills 5 Iranian border guards in clash near Pakistani border

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says five Iranian border guards were killed in a clash with an unknown armed group trying to enter the country near the Pakistani border. Sunday’s report says the fighting happened in the town of Saravan in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, some 1,360 kilometers (850 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran. The report said the militants fled the area with casualties, but did not elaborate. TV also said two border guards were wounded in the clash. It did not blame the attack on any group and no group immediately claimed responsibility. There were no additional details.

