Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday. Kansas City police say one of the wounded is in critical condition. Multiple officers responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge early Sunday and began providing medical aid. Police say two of the victims died at the scene — one was found inside the bar and the other was outside the building. A third victim died at the hospital. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

