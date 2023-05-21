SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Following a dominant 3-1 win over Davis Legacy SC, the Union returned home to play their first match at Cardinale Stadium and defend the unbeaten streak.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.