Why Ukraine’s spring offensive still hasn’t begun — with summer just weeks away

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, Western allies have shipped billions of dollars worth of weapons systems and ammunition to Ukraine with an urgency to get the supplies to Kyiv in time for an anticipated spring counteroffensive. Now summer is just weeks away and instead of an ongoing counteroffensive Russia has dug in deeper, fortified its lines and the two sides have focused on an intense battle for Bakhmut. But officials sense the campaign will now finally launch, and in some cases, the initial shaping operations that signal the next stage of this fight have already begun.

