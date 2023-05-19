Turkey’s electoral board confirms 1st round election results; Erdogan meets 3rd party candidate

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Supreme Election Board has announced the official results of Sunday’s election, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan receiving 49.24% and his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu receiving 45.07%. Now with a runoff election scheduled for May 28th, the third place nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan has emerged as a kingmaker, with both contenders vying for the 5.28% he secured in the election. After Kilicdaroglu hardened his stance along nationalist lines on Thursday, saying he would send back Turkey’s nearly 3.7 million Syrian refugees if elected, Erdogan held a surprise last-minute meeting with Ogan Friday afternoon.

