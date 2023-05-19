Judge blocks release of video, records in Tyre Nichols beating death investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has continued to temporarily block the release of more video footage and records in the Tyre Nichols investigation. But during a court hearing Friday, he said he does want to make public as much information as possible that would not interfere with the rights to a fair trial for five Memphis police officers charged in Nichols’ death. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. asked prosecutors to outline the information they think should and should not be be released to the public, and then give the list to defense attorneys. Jones set deadlines in June for prosecutors to hand over to defense lawyers the information from existing video footage and about 2,500 pages of documents.

