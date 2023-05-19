Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel to close

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — No more premium stay in a galaxy far, far away: Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel is making its last voyage at the end of September. The hotel in Florida opened in March 2022 and lets guests create and live out “Star Wars” immersive adventures. It costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay. The company says its “premium, boutique experience” gave it the the chance to try new things on a smaller scale and that it will take what it’s learned to “create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

