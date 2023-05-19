Attacks fly as contentious general election campaign for Kentucky governor begins
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The general election campaign for Kentucky governor is off to a feisty start. Democrats have a new ad linking Republican candidate Daniel Cameron to heavily criticized pardons by a former Republican governor. Republicans united behind attacks of their own, declaring at a Friday morning unity rally that Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear has overstated his role in achievements. They say the successes came from policies by the state’s GOP-dominated legislature. The Democrat’s ad by a group tied to the Democratic Governors Association went up on statewide television. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is the association’s chair and is vowing to spend heavily on Beshear’s behalf.