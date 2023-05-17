Turkey protests as police search homes of 2 journalists in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German police have searched the homes of two journalists for a Turkish newspaper in an operation that drew a sharp protest from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Prosecutors and police in Darmstadt said that the apartments of the two men in a town south of Frankfurt were searched Wednesday as part of an investigation of suspicions of “compromising dissemination of personal data.” They didn’t elaborate on the accusation. They said that electronic storage media and other evidence were seized and that the journalists were then released. German authorities didn’t identify the journalists or give any other details. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry denounced the detention of Frankfurt bureau representatives of Sabah newspaper and summoned Germany’s ambassador to complain.

