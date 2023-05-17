Biden says there’s ‘work to do’ on global stage as he heads to Japan; US debt limit standoff looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday there’s “work to do” on the global stage as he headed to Japan to consult with allies on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s assertive influence in the Pacific. Biden pledged to remain in “constant contact” with negotiators back in Washington working to head off a federal default. The president departed Washington aboard Air Force One a day after scrapping plans to make a historic stop in Papua New Guinea and for a visit to Australia. He cut short the trip to get back to Washington amid the showdown with House Republicans over raising the debt limit.

