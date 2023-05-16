Court orders South Korean agency to compensate adoptee over his mishandled adoption to US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A court has ordered South Korea’s biggest adoption agency to pay $74,700 in damages to a 48-year-old man for mishandling his adoption as a child to the United States. However, the Seoul court dismissed Adam Crapser’s accusations that South Korea’s government was responsible for creating a profit-driven industry that carelessly removed thousands of children from their families in the 1970s and ‘80s. The case was the first in which a South Korean adoptee sued the government and a domestic adoption agency over fraudulent paperwork and screening failures. Crapser in an earlier AP interview described being abused and abandoned by two sets of U.S. parents and being deported in 2016. He now lives in Mexico and wasn’t in court Tuesday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.