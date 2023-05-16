Australia: Truck driver charged after 7 children seriously injured in collision with school bus

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A truck driver has been charged after seven children were hospitalized with serious injuries when he rear-ended a school bus on the outskirts of Melbourne in southeastern Australia. Police say the dump truck hit the back of the school bus carrying 45 students and caused it to overturn Tuesday afternoon at an intersection in Eynesbury, a semi-rural community west of Melbourne. Head injuries, arm amputations and suspected spinal injuries were reported. Truck driver Jamie Gleeson is being charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing serious injury after appearing in court Wednesday. He was released on bail after spending the night in a police cell.

