Pakistani army says raid on militants in southwest leaves 7 troops, 6 militants, civilian dead

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani army says a raid on militants in the southwest in response to an earlier attack on soldiers left seven troops, six militants and a civilian dead. The operation continued for two days after a group of militants attacked a camp of soldiers in the Qila Saifullah district of of northern Balochistan province early Friday. The militants also held hostage three families, including women and children, at the residential area of the army camp. A statement by the military’s media wing Saturday said seven soldiers, six militants and a civilian were killed. A woman was also wounded during the operation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.