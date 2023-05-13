Modi’s Hindu nationalist party set to lose India’s Karnataka state in polls ahead of national vote
By SHEIKH SAALIQ
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — An early vote count shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party is set to lose Karnataka, the only southern India state it governs. India’s Election Commission on Saturday says the opposition Congress is leading in 135 out of the 224 seats in the state assembly, while Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in 63 constituencies. The results are expected to give a major boost to the Congress party ahead of a national vote next year in which Modi will seek a third term. They could also help prospects of the Congress party, which is striving to regain its political prominence after being routed by the BJP in the last two national polls.