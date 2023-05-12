Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour

After two decades in the spotlight, the Jonas Brothers are still chasing butterflies. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are releasing their sixth studio record “The Album” on Friday, before embarking on an U.S. tour in August. Nick says the band of brothers are putting themselves in new positions so they can feel “butterflies and excitement” before stepping onstage. Their tour will kick off at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12. With young families, they’re “quicker to return home” and also plan to prioritize mental health to avoid burnout.

