It’s Eurovision time! Here’s how the contest works and who to watch for

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will soon reach its climax with a grand final broadcast live from Liverpool. There will be catchy choruses, a kaleidoscope of costumes and tributes to the spirit of Ukraine, which won last year’s competition. Twenty-six countries have made it to Saturday’s final at the Liverpool Arena. Each competing act must sing live and stick to a three-minute limit, but otherwise is free to create its own staging. After all the acts have performed, viewers in participating nations can vote for their favorite song. National juries of music industry professionals also points to their favorites. The song with the most points wins — and getting the dreaded “nul points” is considered a national embarassment.

