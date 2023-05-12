Fletcher’s 1st MLB homer, 4 RBIs lift D-backs over Giants 7-5

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Dominic Fletcher hit his first major league homer, doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and had four RBIs to help the Arizona Diamondbacks rally past the San Francisco Giants 7-5 Friday night, ending their three-game losing streak.

Fletcher, a 25-year-old who made his debut on April 30, raised his batting average to .457. Hitting ninth in the order, he tied the score 3-3 with a three-run homer in the second off Ross Stripling, a 428-foot drive off the sign above the swimming pool area in right-center field.

“He hung a slider a little bit,” said Fletcher, adding he got the ball as a souvenir from a fan in the pool area. “Someone said it landed in the guacamole.”

Fletcher singled in the fourth and then doubled off Jakob Junis (2-2) for a 5-4 lead. With a chance to hit for the cycle, Fletcher left the bases loaded in the seventh with an inning-ending groundout.

“He’s very calm in the batter’s box. He has a really good plan and he doesn’t get too overwhelmed with the situation,” acting Arizona manager Jeff Banister said.

Fletcher said playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic with his brother, David, an infielder in the Los Angeles Angels system, helped his confidence.

“We talk almost every day. He experienced everything before I did, really,” Fletcher said.

Blake Sabol’s passed ball gave Arizona a two-run advantage, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI double in the seventh made it 7-4.

Casey Schmitt had a one-out RBI double in the eighth against Andrew Chafin, who retired Wilmer Flores on a groundout with runners on second and third and struck out Bryce Johnson. Miguel Castro got two outs for his second save.

With Arizona wearing gold City Connect jerseys and caps, Anthony Misiewicz (1-0) got his first win for the Diamondbacks. He retired four batters without allowing a hit.

Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer for San Francisco in the first off Ryne Nelson, and Michael Conforto went deep on the 12th pitch of his at-bat in the second, his sixth home run this season.

Pederson was hit on the right hand by Scott McGough’s pitch in the eighth inning and later left the game. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Pederson went for X-rays and the team was awaiting results.

Evan Longoria homered to give Arizona a 4-3 lead, and J.D. Davis hit a tying single for San Francisco in the fifth.

After getting eight hits in his first three games with the Giants, Schmitt was 1 for 4. San Francisco went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Banister filled in for Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, who missed the game to attend the graduation of son Connor from Northern Arizona.

Arizona first baseman Christian Walker was ejected in the sixth by plate umpire Alfonso Marquez for arguing balls and strikes. It was Walker’s first career ejection.

Walker, who applauded from the dugout after a call, had argued a check-swing strike on him in the previous inning.

“I’m assuming my body language from the half-inning before had their attention on me. There were no words said,” Walker explained.

LONG AB

Conforto tied the mark for the most pitches seen by a Giants batter in a plate appearance ending with a home run since pitch counts started to be tracked in 1988. Mac Williamson (2017) and Andrew McCutchen (2018) also hit home runs on the 12th pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Alex Wood (left hamstring strain) was activated from the injured list and gave up a run in the seventh. RHP Cole Waites was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday night.

Diamondbacks: LHP Joe Mantiply was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with a strained right hamstring. Banister said Mantiply felt tightness in the leg while warming up in the bullpen Thursday.

UP NEXT

San Francisco RHP Anthony DeSclafani (3-2, 2.80 ERA) faces Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (5-1, 2.36) on Saturday.

