Norway takes over presidency of Arctic Council from Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway has taken over the Arctic Council’s rotating presidency from Russia. The move on Thursday came amid concerns that the work of the eight-country intergovernmental body on protecting the sensitive environment is at risk because of the suspension of cooperation with Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Seven Western members of the Arctic Council suspended their participation last year in the work of the intergovernmental body in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a month earlier. These countries said that they wouldn’t send representatives to the council’s meetings in Russia. But they remained convinced of the value of Arctic cooperation. Norway now has to navigate these tricky waters.

