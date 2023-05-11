Domestic issues give Turkey’s Erdogan a tough election race

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has parlayed his country’s NATO membership and location straddling Europe and the Middle East into international influence during two decades in power. Like other world leaders with global ambitions, he finds his tenure imperiled by matters closer to home. Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday are taking place amid rampant inflation and months after a catastrophic earthquake killed over 50,000 people. Polls show Erdogan facing the toughest reelection race of his career. A six-party alliance united behind the candidacy of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu promises to undo democratic backsliding and to promote the rights of Turkish women.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.