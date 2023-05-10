Senators push overhaul of classification rules after Trump, Biden cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators has introduced legislation that would require the National Archives to screen documents leaving the White House for classified material. It’s the first major proposal to respond to a series of intelligence breaches over the last year. Under the bills unveiled Wednesday, anytime a president seeks to classify a mix of official and unofficial papers as personal records, the archivist would first have to conduct a security review to ensure nothing is classified. In the cases of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence, classified material was found commingled with personal records.

