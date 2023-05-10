Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:36 AM

Righting a wrong, Monterey County Supervisors approve resolution that apologizes to Filipino community for past actions

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting county leaders took time to recognize all the contributions that Asian Americans have made to the central coast over the years. 

County supervisors also apologized to the Filipino American community living in Monterey County for past actions taken against them. 

“It's never too late to do what is right. We also remember our history,” said District 1Supervisor Luis Alejo. “As Dr. King would say, ‘we would not only remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

In 1930, anti-Filipino riot in Watsonville exploded, resulting in the death of 22-year old Fermin Tobera at Murphy's Crossing Labor Camp. 

That riot sparking anti-Asian sentiment in Salinas and even the Bay Area. 

“For all the Filipinos that are watching this,” said Manuel Bersamin of the Tobera Project, “I think it’s important to know that the second wave of immigration of Filipinos to this country, what we call the Manong Generation, they really had to be trailblazers  Work being done by other local groups like the Asian Cultural Experience and the Filipino Community of Salinas Valley were also recognized during Tuesday’s meeting

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content