Report: Car bombing near Syria’s Damascus wounds 5 officers
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media say a car bombing close to a police station near the country’s capital of Damascus wounded five officers. The reports are citing the Interior Ministry and have not provided further details on the explosion. The blast took place early on Wednesday in the neighborhood of Barzeh, just north of Damascus. A pro-government radio station cited a police source and said the car that exploded was a “private vehicle.” No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. The explosion comes as Syrian President Bashar Assad is making strides in restoring ties with the Arab world.