New York City sticks with migrant hotel plan despite pushback from suburbs

New York City officials plan to send some asylum-seekers to an upstate hotel. That’s despite fierce resistance from suburban leaders and a judge’s order temporarily blocking the use of another hotel. Mayor Eric Adams touched off a furor north of the city by announcing last week that the city would temporarily send north up to 300 single, adult men to two hotels in suburban Rockland County and neighboring Orange County. The Adams administration says it plans to move forward with at least part of the plan. A mayoral spokesperson says the city will move a small number of asylum seekers to Orange County on Wednesday.

