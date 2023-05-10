Man arrested at Oakland BART station for stabbing someone with cleaver-style knife, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon at West Oakland BART station, for stabbing another man with a cleaver-style knife and robbery, BART officials say.

Charles Johnson, 24, of San Francisco, stabbed the 25-year-old victim as he ran away from Johnson aboard an Antioch-bound yellow line train. BART officials said Johnson attempted to flee with the victim's backpack after exiting the train at West Oakland station, but BART police officers apprehended the suspect around 1 p.m. without incident, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim's backpack and the weapon used in the attack were both recovered, officials said.

Johnson will be booked at Santa Rita Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and probation violation.

BART's interim Chief of Police Kevin Franklin said the BART Police Department is using resources to maximize its visible presence on the system.