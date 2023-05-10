Diane Warren, Belinda Carlisle reunite after decades apart

NEW YORK (AP) — Appropriate for an album called “Kismet,” the reunion of songwriter Diane Warren and singer Belinda Carlisle happened by chance. Warren, who penned global hits such as “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” for Aerosmith, was minding her own business in Los Angeles at a coffee shop when a stranger walked up to her. He introduced himself as the son of Carlisle, lead singer of the Go-Go’s. Warren asked to get her on the phone. The result of that chance meeting is “Kismet,” a five-track EP that includes “Big Big Love” and reunites Warren and Carlisle, who first worked together in 1987 for Carlisle’s second solo album “Heaven on Earth.”

