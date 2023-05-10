Blast at Sweden ammunition factory injures at least 1

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An explosion at an ammunition factory in southern Sweden has seriously injured at least one person. Police said they were investigating Wednesday’s blast as an industrial accident. The factory in Karlsborg, some 220 kilometers 137 miles) southwest of Stockholm, was manufacturing small-caliber ammunition. Police say while there is “uncertainty about how the explosion happened, it probably did not occur in the manufacturing process itself, but probably in connection with maintenance work.” A police statement says the injured person was a man who was alone inside the room where the explosion occurred. Authorities said other workers were unharmed and the explosion didn’t cause a fire.

