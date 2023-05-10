Belmont police renew search for woman missing since ’96

A yard of a Redwood City home was being searched as part of a renewed effort to solve the 1996 disappearance of a woman in Belmont.

Investigators were trying to find evidence related to the disappearance of Ylva Hagner at a home on Farm Hill Boulevard and nearby Stulsaft Park in Redwood City, Belmont Police Lt. Pete Lotti said.

Hagner was 46 when she was last seen at her job with IXOS Software on 6th Avenue in Belmont on October 14, 1996, the San Mateo Daily Journal said.

"Our ultimate goal is to bring some closure to the case," said Lotti. "We're searching for evidence."

Investigators could be seen digging in the yard of a single-story green home on Farm Hill Boulevard. Blue tarps lay on the ground.

The FBI and San Mateo County district attorney are also involved with the case, Lotti said.

The case has "recently been refocused by the Belmont police department," Lotti said, though he would not disclose what prompted authorities to search the two locations today.