Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:41 PM

Academy of Country Music Awards ready to party with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks as hosts

By BROOKE LEFFERTS and KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — It’ll be a new experience for Garth Brooks when he steps onto the stage Thursday at the Academy of Country Music Awards — it’ll be his first time hosting an awards show. Co-host Dolly Parton will be there to help him out if he needs it — not that either showed any worry in a recent interview. Parton says they have a script, but she doesn’t expect to stick to it. Singer-songwriter HARDY enters Thursday’s show as the leading nominee, up for seven trophies including two in the song of the year category. The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will stream on Amazon Prime.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content