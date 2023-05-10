Academy of Country Music Awards ready to party with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks as hosts

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — It’ll be a new experience for Garth Brooks when he steps onto the stage Thursday at the Academy of Country Music Awards — it’ll be his first time hosting an awards show. Co-host Dolly Parton will be there to help him out if he needs it — not that either showed any worry in a recent interview. Parton says they have a script, but she doesn’t expect to stick to it. Singer-songwriter HARDY enters Thursday’s show as the leading nominee, up for seven trophies including two in the song of the year category. The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and will stream on Amazon Prime.

By BROOKE LEFFERTS and KRISTIN M. HALL Associated Press

