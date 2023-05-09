Top Spanish court considers far-right challenge to LGBT law
By JENNIFER O’MAHONY
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Constitutional Court will consider a legal challenge lodged by the far-right Vox party against a new law extending rights for transgender teenagers and encouraging tolerance for sexual diversity in schools. The wide-ranging LGBT rights law passed in February allows any Spanish citizen over 16 years old to change their legally registered gender without medical supervision. The Constitutional Court issued a statement confirming it had considered a legal brief lodged by Vox lawmakers and would analyze alleged violations of parental rights, the right to religious expression, freedom of speech and equality of all citizens before the law.