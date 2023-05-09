Skip to Content
Robert De Niro, 79, welcomes his seventh child

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Robert De Niro attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images 09 May 23
Originally Published: 09 MAY 23 16:41 ET

Updated: 09 MAY 23 18:09 ETBy Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

    (CNN) -- Robert De Niro is a dad again, a representative for the actor confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winner first shared the news on Monday in an interview with ET Canada to promote his new film, aptly named "About My Father."

Speaking of fatherhood in the interview, the 79-year-old politely corrected interviewer Brittnee Blair when she mentioned De Niro's previously known six children.

"Seven, actually," De Niro said, adding "I just had a baby."

De Niro has six children from previous relationships but it's unclear who the mother of his seventh child is.

The "Godfather" actor also shared that he relishes being a father, saying that he believes in "being loving with (his) kids" even if he has to be "stern about stuff" at times.

"I don't think I'm a cool dad," De Niro said modestly, going on to joke about how his 11-year-old daughter, whom he "adores," gives him "grief" sometimes.

"And my youngest now, that'll be more to come," he added with a smile.

The actor was previously married to Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988 and they are the parents of two children, Drena and Raphael. In 1995 he welcomed twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with his girlfriend at the time, Toukie Smith. De Niro was also previously married to Grace Hightower before they split in 2018, and the pair are parents to son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace.

