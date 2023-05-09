Divisive Thai ex-PM vows to return from exile after polls

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s self-exiled former prime minister says he wants to return home by July, declaring his desire less than a week before the country heads to polls in which his daughter is a frontrunner. Thaksin Shinawatra tweeted for the second time this month that he would like to come home to see his grandchildren. He said he is prepared to face justice, including several convictions on charges including abuse of power and corruption. Thaksin was a populist prime minister when he was ousted by a military coup in 2006. He is a popular but divisive figure in Thai politics, and there are concerns his return could be destabilizing. His youngest daughter has consistently topped opinion polls as a favored prime minister candidate in May 14 polls.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.