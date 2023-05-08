Skip to Content
Teenager on skateboard hit by car on his way to school in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 14-years-old boy is in the hospital Monday morning, after a GMC hit him while on his way to school.

Soledad Police told our reporter on scene that the teenager was on a skateboard heading east on Soledad Street when a GMC hit him at the intersection of North Street and Soledad Street.

Police said the driver immediately pulled over, called 911, and cooperated with officers.

The 14-years-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he was breathing and conscious.

Police believe what happened was an accident. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Ana Torrea

