Deputies in civil rights probe accused of sexual assault

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney says Mississippi sheriff’s deputies already being investigated for possible civil rights violations after allegedly placing a gun in a Black man’s mouth and firing it attempted to sexually assault him and a second man during the same encounter. The allegations are contained in a letter to the Justice Department obtained by The Associated Press. The six Rankin County deputies were already being investigated for possibly violating Michael Corey Jenkins’ civil rights in connection with the shooting on Jan. 24. His attorney Malik Shabazz has charged that the deputies also tried to assault Jenkins and a second man with a sex toy and forced them to shower together during an hourslong interrogation.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

