‘Big lunch’ follows big coronation celebrating King Charles

LONDON (AP) — The long weekend to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III is continuing with picnics and street parties held across the U.K. in his honor. The community get-togethers are part of a British tradition known as the Big Lunch and provided a down-to-earth counterpart to the gilded spectacle of the king’s crowning Saturday. Charles and Queen Camilla weren’t not expected at any of the luncheons. The king’s siblings, Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Anne, the Princess Royal, and their spouses took on lunch duty for the royal family. There is also a Sunday night concert at Windsor Castle featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, 1990’s boy band Take That and a speech by Prince William.

