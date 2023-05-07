21-year-old Marina man arrested on assault with a deadly weapon after shooting took place in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- 21-year-old Zynni Harris of Marina was arrested on Saturday night after he allegedly shot at a 18-year-old male and a 13-year-old male juvenile according to Seaside Police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Harding Street and Sonoma Avenue around 5:26 p.m. on Saturday.

Seaside Police said that Harris left the Nation's Market and followed the 18-year-old male and 13-year-old male down Sonoma Avenue and fired multiple shots at them which struck them in their lower extremities. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police placed a be-on-the-look-out for a vehicle description that witnesses at the scene supplied.

Salinas Police were able to locate the vehicle and detained Harris. Seaside Police responded to where Harris was detained and arrested him.

Harris was booked into the Monterey County Jail on assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and destroying/concealing evidence charges.

Seaside Police said that the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Seaside Police.