Sunny Sunday

Spotty showers will be coming to an end tonight with more sun in the forecast for Sunday. Most areas will see mostly sunny skies for the second half of the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures.

Next week looks mainly dry with a warming trend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with any isolated showers ending. Lows in low 40s inland and mid to upper 40s coastal areas.



Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s coastal to mid 60s to low 70s inland.



Extended: Any rain chances next week will be isolated and mainly north of the viewing area with mainly dry conditions expected. A warming trend will begin mid week with temps getting back to normal, and even above average high temps in the inland valley areas where highs could reach mid 80s by next weekend.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free