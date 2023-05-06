Air conditioning collapse injures 6 at Colorado resort pool

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Fire officials say six people were hurt when part of a heating and ventilation system collapsed at a resort pool in Colorado, and two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Aurora Fire Rescue said there were 50 to 100 guests in the pool when the collapse occurred Saturday morning at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport. Fire Chief Alec Oughton said crews were already at the resort for training when the collapse happened. An operator who answered the phone at the resort hung up on a reporter who called seeking comment.

