Qatar flies aid into Sudan, airlifts evacuees amid fighting

PORT SUDAN, Sudan (AP) — Qatar has flown a relief flight into Sudan carrying some 40 tons of food. The plane left with 150 evacuees early Saturday as fighting continues between two generals vying for power in the African nation. The Qatari Emiri Air Force C-17 Globemaster touched down in Port Sudan, some 415 miles northeast of Sudan’s violence-torn capital of Khartoum. The port city has been spared in the fighting and has become one of the few safe transit points out of the country, whether by air or by ships crossing the Red Sea heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.