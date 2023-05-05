Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire
DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area has caught fire, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Thomas Gilliland says officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant. Gilliland says fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response.