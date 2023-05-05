Colorado politicians seek power to block social media users

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have pushed a bill to the governor’s desk that would give politicians carte blanche to block social media users — including constituents — on their “private” accounts. Weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would consider to what extent that’s legal. The idea has sparked a national debate as social media becomes an increasingly popular tool for politicians, blurring the line between personal accounts and public forums. That line has already spurred a litany of lawsuits, including one against former President Donald Trump, but legal precedent remains slim. Proponents argue that it’s merely drawing a line between public and private lives. Detractors worry it staunches the public’s access to their representatives and limits their free speech.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

