Big layoffs in tech industry leaves Central Coast students nervous for college graduation

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Graduation is coming up for many college seniors. They are getting ready for their careers. Layoffs in the tech industry are leaving some students feeling nervous.

For Julian Fortin, he came to CSU Monterey Bay as a Marine Science major. But when the pandemic struck. He started to lose interest.

“I was really close to dropping out because it felt like it wasn't what I wanted to do,” said Fortin.

That's when he found his passion for computer science. For him, learning about computer science has been fun and engaging.

“It was totally different,” said Fortin. “I’ve struggled with school for pretty much my entire life. It’s been hard, but I found it was because I was never interested in the stuff I was doing before.”

Fortin graduates this semester. Like many, he's heard about the massive layoffs throughout the tech industry.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics survey showed layoffs increased by nearly 250,000 to 1.8 million in March.

“They’re cutting back on advertiser spending, and that's where Google and Facebook get all of their revenues,” said Professor Jenny Kuan, an Assistant Professor of Economics and Entrepreneurship

Kuan added over hiring by some companies also contributed to the layoffs.

Despite layoffs at places like Google, Meta, and Amazon—there are still other industries and companies outside of tech—that are looking for tech talent.

“Government agencies are looking for technology talent,” said Kuan. “Government agencies are still hiring, and they see a really opportunity to finally get some tech talent.”

Kuan said downturns like these are suitable for startups. It allows them to dip into the talent pool. It’s unclear how long layoffs like the ones we're seeing will last.

To help students find jobs, Kuan said they are working on bringing more recruiters and hiring managers on campus to help students find jobs.

While Fortin is not too worried about what’s happening in the tech field, his ultimate goal is to help people.

“I’d love to solve people's problems,” said Fortin. “I’d love to find something that's really hurting them and make it easier for them.”