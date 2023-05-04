Iranian president meets Palestinian officials in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Palestinian official says Iran’s president has met with senior Palestinian officials in Damascus and expressed his country’s support to them. Damascus-based Palestinian official Khaled Abdul-Majid told The Associated Press that the delegation briefed Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi Thursday on the situation in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. Iran has been a main backer of some Palestinian factions, supplying them with weapons and money. Raisi began a two-day visit to Syria during which the two countries signed a series of long-term cooperation agreements on oil and other sectors to bolster economic ties between the two allies.

By ALBERT AJI and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.