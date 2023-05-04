Colorado man stunned while handcuffed sues sheriff’s office
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — A man whose attorney says he was repeatedly stunned with a Taser while handcuffed, including once in the face, is suing a Colorado sheriff’s department. The suit filed this week by Kenneth Espinoza alleges excessive force by two deputies from the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office. It also says leadership at the agency failed to train and discipline their employees. Espinoza was arrested in November after he stopped to wait for his son, who had been pulled over by one of the deputies. The sheriff says both deputies have been placed on leave during an investigation that started last week.