Bears sign 4 of their 10 draft picks to 4-year contracts

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed four of their 10 draft picks to four-year contracts Thursday.

The Bears agreed to deals with Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith, Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson.

Smith and Sewell — the brother of Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell — were selected in the fifth round. Bell and Williamson were seventh-rounders.

The Bears also agreed to deals with 14 undrafted free agents, including record-setting Division II Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent. He set the NCAA’s all-division record with 159 career touchdown passes while finishing with 17,034 yards. In 2021, Bagent won the Harlon Hill Trophy, Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman.

The Bears are scheduled to hold their first rookie minicamp practice Friday.

