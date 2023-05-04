21-year-old former UC Davis student arrested in connection with series of stabbings near campus, police say

Originally Published: 04 MAY 23 17:08 ET

Updated: 04 MAY 23 17:39 ET

By Emma Tucker, Taylor Romine and Ritu Prasad, CNN

(CNN) -- An arrest has been made in connection with three stabbings near the University of California, Davis, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said Thursday.

The stabbings occurred in the span of five days, leaving two people dead and the community rattled and fearful.

The latest attack happened Monday night near campus and left a woman in critical condition. Just days before, stabbings at two parks near campus claimed the lives of UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm on Saturday and David Breaux on Thursday.

"At this point we believe that all three (stabbings) are connected and we have evidence and information that they are and have one person responsible," Pytel said at a news conference.

Detectives "just about an hour ago, placed (the suspect) under arrest on two counts of homicide for David Breaux and Karim Najm and for one count of attempt murder," Pytel said.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday for possessing a large knife, Pytel said. Dominguez was a student at UC Davis "up until last week," the chief added.

"He was in the park where the second homicide occurred, he had a backpack on, he was wearing the same clothing from the third attack, and he had a large knife in his possession," the chief said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.