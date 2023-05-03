UN humanitarian chief in Sudan, seeking guarantees on aid
By MALAK HARB and NOHA ELHENNAWY
Associated Press
PORT SUDAN, Sudan (AP) — The U.N.’s humanitarian chief has arrived in Sudan’s main seaport, as thousands of Sudanese and foreign nationals gather there, hoping to flee the conflict-torn east African country. His visit comes amid increasing concern about the humanitarian situation for those trapped and displaced by the fighting, which is the result of a power struggle between the country’s two top generals. Aid workers and civilians have said there is a dire lack of basic services in these areas, and also in Port Sudan, which is located on the Red Sea some 400 kilometers, or 250 miles from the capital of Khartoum.