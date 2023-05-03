Davis stabbings: Police detain person of interest matching suspect description for questioning
BY RICHARD RAMOS
DAVIS — A person of interest has been detained as investigators work to make an arrest after a string of stabbings gripped the city of Davis.
CBS13 confirmed the individual matched the suspect description Davis police put out, a man with dark curly hair and wearing black Adidas track pants. He was detained at Pine Lane and Colby Drive, a block away from Sycamore Park, which is where UC Davis student Karim Abou-Najm was killed Saturday. The individual was taken to the Davis Police Department for questioning.
DAVIS UPDATE: A person of interest has been detained and taken to Davis PD for questioning.— Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) May 4, 2023
Person of Interest was detained at Pine Lane and Colby Drive, close to where UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm was killed Saturday. @CBSSacramento
Police have not announced an arrest.
A trio of stabbings, two of which were fatal, occurred from Thursday to Monday night. The victim of the first stabbing was identified as 50-year-old David Breaux, who was unhoused and well-known in the community as "The Compassion Guy."
Abou-Najm was the victim of the second stabbing. He was killed on a bike path while on his way home from presenting groundbreaking research. He was set to graduate in just days.
A woman at a homeless encampment near l and 2nd streets was stabbed through her tent Monday night. She remains in critical condition but was stable.
Investigators have not yet determined whether a serial stabber was responsible or if multiple suspects were involved. Davis police said they were working with the FBI to have profilers make that determination.