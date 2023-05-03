Anadolu Efes player Singleton hospitalized with chest pains

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Istanbul-based basketball team Anadolu Efes says player Chris Singleton has been admitted to a hospital after suffering chest pains. The team says the 33-year-old Singleton underwent a coronary angiography which was “clean.” The club says more detailed tests are being carried out. The hospitalization comes only days after Anadolu Efes teammate Bryant Dunston escaped unharmed from a traffic accident in Istanbul. The player’s vehicle was traveling close to a truck which got trapped as it passed beneath a bridge. A container fell on top Dunston’s car but he was not hurt.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.