Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 2:19 PM
Published 1:52 PM

Nordstrom closing downtown San Francisco stores

Shoppers ride an escalator near a Nordstrom Inc. store at the Westfield San Francisco Shopping Centre in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on May 14. Photographer: David

SAN FRANCISCO - Nordstrom announced Tuesday morning they are closing two of their downtown San Francisco stores after 35 years.

The retailer said they would not renew leases at the Westfield Centre flagship store and the Market Street Rack; both will shut for good this summer.

"Decisions like this are never easy, and this one has been especially difficult," said Chief Stores Officer Jamie Nordstrom.

He added that the dynamics of downtown had changed dramatically over the past several years and had impacted customer foot traffic.

"I want to be really clear that this decision had nothing to do with our teams’ hard work," said Nordstrom. "They should be proud of everything they’ve achieved together and the way they’ve shown up and served the community."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 22: The spiraling escalators at the Nordstrom's store in the Westfield Shopping Center are viewed from below on December 22, 2012, in San Francisco, California. Despite cold and rainy weather, San Francisco is still a major.

Nordstrom said they are working with each employee to support them through the transition and will find their roles within other stores wherever possible.

She said the company wants to focus efforts on the 16 other Bay Area Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations.

Market Street Rack’s last day of business will be July 1, and San Francisco Centre at the end of August, the company said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

FOX 35

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content